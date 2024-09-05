Driver swerves across all freeway lanes before wild San Diego crash caught on video

Shocking video captured a wild crash in San Diego that is now being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The footage shows the driver of a Subaru veering across all lanes of freeway traffic before crashing into an SUV. The impact sent both vehicles into the center divider and caused the Subaru to overturn.

Shortly before the crash, the Subaru was seen traveling erratically and even driving up the freeway embankment.

Three people were hospitalized after the crash. DUI is not suspected in the crash.