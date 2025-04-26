SoCal agencies accept unwanted, unused drugs on 'Drug Takeback Day'

Los Angeles and Orange county residents who want to get rid of expired, unused or unwanted drugs will have the chance to safely discard them at multiple locations during National Drug Take Back Day.

Los Angeles and Orange county residents who want to get rid of expired, unused or unwanted drugs have the chance to safely discard them Saturday at multiple locations during National Drug Take Back Day.

The effort, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, is intended to underscore the importance of taking commonly abused drugs out of circulation.

A complete list of dropoff sites is available at dea.gov/takebackday. Most sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"For more than a decade, DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans remove unnecessary medications -- those that are old, unwanted, or expired -- from their homes," according to the DEA. "These medications can be a gateway to addiction, and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic."

In 2023, more than 110,000 people died from drug poisonings and drug- related deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DEA officials said that according to a report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained it from a relative or friend.

During the last Take Back Day in October, DEA officials said 314 tons of unwanted medications were collected nationwide. Since the Take Back program began in 2010, roughly 9,600 tons have been collected.

Collection sites will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription and over-the-counter drugs. The sites will not accept any liquids, syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.

The DEA noted that provisions in the federal Secure & Responsible Drug Disposal Act authorize pharmacies, hospitals and other facilities to serve as collection sites year-round.