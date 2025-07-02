DUI suspect out on bail after San Bernardino father of 6 killed in crash

A family is heartbroken after a San Bernardino father of six children was killed by a DUI suspect, who posted bail soon after the crash.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Just two weeks after celebrating his 40th birthday with his children and loved ones, Michael Siganoff's family is now mourning his death.

Siganoff, a father of six, was struck and killed on June 27 in a crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Sierra Way in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino police say the driver, 42-year-old Paulo Cesar Mendez, was under the influence of a narcotic when he ran into Siganoff's motorcycle.

A 9-year-old child riding in Mendez's vehicle was ejected during the crash. Mendez was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics, vehicular manslaughter and child abuse. He posted bail the following day, according to jail records.

Siganoff's family, devastated by the loss, gathered at the crash site this week to mourn and call for justice.

"He was just talking about living to be 60 or 70 years old, having grandkids, walking his daughters down the aisle," said Michelle Vargas, the victim's sister. "But, unfortunately, his life was tragically taken from him."

Siganoff's oldest daughter, Emma, said the family is outraged that Mendez was allowed to post bail so soon after the crash.

"I don't think it is fair that there could be a bail after you just killed someone, not injure someone, but you killed my dad! You killed him!" she said through tears.

Siganoff was reportedly less than four blocks from home when he was struck. According to police, he had been traveling north on Sierra Way when Mendez, driving a Toyota sedan, entered the intersection from 5th Street and crashed into the motorcycle.

"My son is gone," said a distraught Rosanne Siganoff, the victim's mother. "Nobody understands the pain."

She and others in the family vowed to be present at Mendez's court appearances.

"I want justice for my boy," she said. "... I will be in that courtroom."

The family said they hope seeing the legal process unfold will offer some measure of closure.

"It will bring us some closure knowing that the person who did this is being held accountable for their actions," said Vargas.

As of Tuesday, no court date had been scheduled for Mendez.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support Siganoff's children and help cover funeral expenses.