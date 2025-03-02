1 killed in suspected DUI crash involving multiple cars in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a suspected DUI crash involving multiple vehicles in South Gate overnight.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Imperial Highway and Garfield Place, according to the South Gate Police Department.

Police say the suspect ran a red light and slammed into a car. The impact of that collision caused both vehicles to smash into three other cars that were stopped at the red light.

The driver of the first car that was hit died at the scene. They have not been identified.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. They were expected to be placed in police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

At least one other person was hurt.