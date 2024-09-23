DUI suspect drives wrong way on rims during Irvine police chase, sending sparks flying

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Sparks flew when a DUI suspect drove the wrong way on his rims during a wild police chase in Irvine.

The incident happened Friday just after midnight near Culver Drive and Main Street.

The Irvine Police Department posted several photos from the pursuit on Instagram, showing the sparks flying from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Brandon Lee of San Jose, finally stopped near Daimler Street and Deere Avenue. He was arrested for felony evading and driving under the influence.

"We are very grateful that nobody was injured in this dangerous incident," said police on Instagram. "The Irvine Police Department is committed to keeping DUI drivers off our roads, and we appreciate the witnesses who called to report the driver."