DUI suspect drives on wrong side of PCH during chase across L.A. County

A suspected DUI driver led deputies on a pursuit across Los Angeles on Wednesday night, swerving in and out of lanes and driving on the wrong side numerous times before it all ended in Santa Monica.

Temple station sheriff deputies initially tried to pull the SUV over, but the driver took off, hitting the 60 freeway. The driver then got on the 10 freeway, speeding all the way to Santa Monica where the driving was extreme and dangerous.

The driver crossed double yellow lines to get around traffic, went the wrong way on the Pacific Coast Highway and was speeding the whole time.

A short time later the SUV pulled over and three people jumped out.

The three people ran down the freeway off ramp and into a neighborhood. That's when they crossed into private property, running through homes and apartment complexes.

A short time later, one of the suspects was arrested. It's unclear if the other suspects were also arrested.