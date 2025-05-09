Dump truck slams into iconic 'Whisky a Go Go' music venue in Hollywood

Ironically, the band Boy Hits Car was set to play at the venue tonight. It's not clear if the show will go on.

Ironically, the band Boy Hits Car was set to play at the venue tonight. It's not clear if the show will go on.

Ironically, the band Boy Hits Car was set to play at the venue tonight. It's not clear if the show will go on.

Ironically, the band Boy Hits Car was set to play at the venue tonight. It's not clear if the show will go on.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dump truck driver plowed into the iconic Whisky a Go Go music venue in Hollywood on Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles County fire officials said five vehicles were involved in the crash on Sunset Boulevard at Clark Street.

Some power was knocked out in the area, according to officials. Crews were on scene, working to restore the power.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Ironically, the band Boy Hits Car was set to play at the venue on Friday night. It's not clear if the show will go on.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.

