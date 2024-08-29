'Dancing with the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.
The 42-year-old was arrested Thursday morning just before 10 a.m. and has been booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.
His bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.
Chigvintsev is married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, though it's unknown who the offense was committed against. The two share a child, 4-year-old Matteo.
ABC, which airs "Dancing with the Stars," had no comment on the arrest.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Disney is the parent company of both ABC and this ABC station.