In bittersweet ceremony, daughter marries in front of dying father at OC hospital

A cancer patient in declining condition at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange had his wish fulfilled of seeing his daughter get married.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Brittny Arceo has dreamt about the special moments she'd share with her father, Abraham Arceo, on her wedding day since she was a little girl.

"Just my dad walking me down," Brittny said. "I've always pictured that father-daughter dance. Just hoping that will happen still."

She never pictured that a day filled with so much love and happiness would also be mixed with sadness and heartache.

"I just try to remember what he tells me to just keep trying and pull through and never give up and no matter what, just try to have fun and continue and be happy because that's what he would want," Brittny said.

Abraham was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and his health has been declining rapidly.

Doctors fear he will not make it to his daughter's wedding next month, so Providence St. Joseph Hospital helped fulfill his wish of seeing his daughter get married.

The bride and groom couldn't have imagined this moment without him.

Brittny said, "He's my hero. He gave up his whole life for all of us."

Alan Tran, Brittny's husband said, "If he wasn't here it would be way worse so it's actually really sweet that we're able to have each other, like have him there, have him be with us."

Tran promises Abraham to be Brittny's rock during the most difficult times.

"I'm here to take care of her," Tran said. "Be there with her. We're going to be supporting each other. When I made my vows that's what it means."

Brittny said her dad has always been a fighter and this is just another example that he would do anything for his family.

"He just means the world to me," she said. "He's honestly like my best friend and the person I look up to the most. He's honestly one of a kind.

Brittny's wish now is that her dad could be there physically on her wedding day on June 28 but said that his love will always be with her.