24-year-old bull rider from Wyoming dies after being stepped on at Texas fair event

Dylan Grant, a 24-year-old bull rider from Wyoming, died after being stepped on at the Wharton County Youth Fair event on Thursday night.

Dylan Grant, a 24-year-old bull rider from Wyoming, died after being stepped on at the Wharton County Youth Fair event on Thursday night.

Dylan Grant, a 24-year-old bull rider from Wyoming, died after being stepped on at the Wharton County Youth Fair event on Thursday night.

Dylan Grant, a 24-year-old bull rider from Wyoming, died after being stepped on at the Wharton County Youth Fair event on Thursday night.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas -- The bull riding community is mourning the death of a young man after he was stepped on during a Texas event Thursday night.

Wyoming bull rider Dylan Grant was just 24 years old and was competing at the Wharton County Youth Fair Extreme Bulls event in Wharton, Texas.

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

Officials said he got hurt after being bucked off by a bull in the arena in the second round of the event. He was rushed into an ambulance, where first responders began to stabilize him.

Grant was then flown to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, where he died.

"Our rodeo family lost a talented young cowboy last night," Kendra Santos wrote in a social media post shared by the Wharton County Youth Fair. "There are no worthy words of sympathy at a time of such profound shock and sadness."

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association also sent a statement sending condolences to the young man's family, which read, in part:

"The PRCA would like to send its thoughts and prayers to bull rider Dylan Grant's family, friends, and the entire rodeo/bull riding community after Grant passed away after suffering injuries Thursday night during the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls event in Wharton, Texas. Grant was 24."

The rodeo organization said Grant obtained his PRCA permit in 2018 and competed in multiple PRORODEO and Xtreme Bulls events throughout his career.

PRCA said that in 2021, while also competing for the University of Wyoming rodeo team, Grant won the bull riding title at the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo with 169.5 points on two head.