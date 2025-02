3.7-magnitude earthquake hits Malibu area, USGS says

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Malibu area late Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Center.

The quake struck around 11:44 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

