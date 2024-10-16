Is your home retrofitted? How to spot potential weak points in your home before the next quake

If your Southern California home is on the older side, there's a chance it might not stand up against the next big earthquake. Here are some of the vulnerabilities to watch out for and how retrofitting can guard against them.

Even with an app that alerts you before the shaking starts, there won't be much warning when a quake hits - and that's especially true if you're living in an older home.

"The main one is if your house is not well bolted to the foundation," said Garrett Mills, president of Structural Engineers Association of Southern California. "Then your whole house could actually slide and that could cause some major damage."

Mills said another big worry are brick chimneys.

"If you have an old brick chimney, and it extends up through your roof by a significant amount, then that chimney is really prone to topple over in an earthquake."

When the next earthquake hits, you want to make sure you have key items to help you and your family survive. There are some essentials to keep in your emergency kit.

Experts recommend taking down an old chimney and rebuilding it to modern standards, which changed dramatically following the Northridge earthquake.

The California Earthquake Authority has resources available for homeowners that can help point out problems. The agency also offers financial assistance to help owners retrofit homes.

Another safety system you might want to consider is a seismic safety valve, which automatically turns off the gas when an earthquake hits.