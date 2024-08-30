'Hijo del Santo,' voice of Dora named grand marshals of Mexican Independence Day Parade in East LA

The beloved traditional Mexican Independence Day Parade returned to East Los Angeles Sunday, and this year's theme was "Empowering Latina Women In Our Community."

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The beloved and traditional Mexican Independence Day Parade will return to East Los Angeles on September 15 with this year's theme: "Mexican Heritage."

The theme aims to educate young people about the cultural roots and traditions of Mexico. Now in its 78th year, it is the largest and longest-running Mexican heritage parade in the country.

Hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Jovana Lara and weathercaster Danny Romero, the parade will air live from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on ABC7.

The parade route will move eastbound on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, starting at Mednik Avenue and ending at Record Avenue.

Festivities will continue at the Grand Festival on Mednik Avenue, between East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and First Street.

Iconic Mexican wrestler "El Hijo del Santo" will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal. Diana Zermeño, who lends her voice to Dora in the new preschool animated series, was named Co-Grand Marshal.

"El Hijo del Santo" is a masked wrestler who has upheld the legacy of his father, "El Santo," for over 42 years. Lucha libre originated in Mexico and is a sport that has a strong cultural significance for the Mexican people.

This year, the parade's godmother and godfather will be Carla Estrada and Alfonso Arau, both important film and television directors.

Estrada is a renowned Mexican television producer, specializing in Mexican soap operas known as "telenovelas." Her work has been broadcast in more than 100 countries and translated into more than 20 languages. She has won numerous awards and accolades worldwide.

Arau began his career as a comedian and worked as a dancer in several films. In the 1990s, he directed the films "Como Agua Para Chocolate" (Like Water for Chocolate) and "Un Paseo por las Nubes" (A Walk in the Clouds). He has been awarded the Ariel Award six times, won a Silver Goddess Award and received a Golden Globe nomination.

Other special guests at the parade will include esteemed actress and singer Lilia Guízar; AltaMed Health Services Corporation President and CEO Cástulo de la Rocha; Antonio Zamora who gained recognition for his song "Zacazonapan"; and broadcaster and media personality Ysaac Álvarez.

The East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival is presented and produced by the Mexican Civic Patriotic Committee with the support of the Consulate General of Mexico in the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County.

If you can't be there in person, you can watch the parade on ABC7 and streaming starting at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.