After the Eaton Fire, Pasadena's Hummus Labs gives back to the community

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been one month since the start of the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, and businesses near the burn scars are still working to recover.

Hummus Labs, located in Pasadena's business district at 950 E. Colorado Blvd., is one of the many restaurants that has seen a sharp decline in business since the Eaton Fire devastated neighboring Altadena.

Fulfilling a lifelong dream, owner and chef Joseph Badaro and his wife opened Hummus Labs in April of 2020 - the first full month of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. They attribute their success to support from the community.

" [ We received ] support from all over San Gabriel Valley. Without them, I don't think this restaurant would have made it," Badaro said.

In the wake of the Eaton Fire, Badaro felt they had an opportunity to give back to the community that had supported their business since 2020. For weeks, Hummus Labs fed first responders and those displaced by the fires.

"I know food brings joy to a lot, so if I can just at least bring some joy, even though it's very marginal compared to what they have lost, that's the ultimate goal," Badaro said.

Hummus Labs brings a blend of modern Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine to Pasadena. On the menu, you'll find delicious platters of chicken and steak kabobs, falafels, rice, fresh salads, pita bread and -- of course, hummus.

The restaurant offers classic hummus along with other creative flavors like cilantro jalapeño hummus and roasted tomato habanero hummus.

What put Hummus Labs on the map, though, are their shawarma nachos. The dish has a base of house made pita chips that's topped with marinated chicken, tomato, tahini, tzatziki and hummus.

Hummus Labs offers a daily lunch special for $11.95 and is open every day of the week except Sunday.

"We've seen disaster after disaster since we've opened, so to have people recommend us and care for us and do that, it's really great, I'm really grateful," Badaro said.

Thank you Julie Berlin for the submission!

