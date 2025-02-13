Woodland Hills family-owned jeweler donates engagement rings to fire victims

Dejaun Jewelers is generously giving away free engagement rings to those affected by the Eaton and Palisades Fire.

After losing her engagement ring in the Eaton Fire, Altadena resident Jess Miller finds hope again after Dejaun Jewelers in Woodland Hills gifts her a new one.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Jess Miller recalls the engagement ring she lost in the Eaton Fire. Among the many personal treasures destroyed in the blaze, including her home and art studio, the cherished engagement ring was left behind as she and her family rushed to evacuate.

"There was no evacuation warning that night and I think there was a lack of urgency on how serious it was. I didn't even think to grab valuables, jewelry, photographs or anything," Miller said.

Miller said her husband was able to return to the site and recover her wedding band, but the engagement ring was nowhere to be found.

"It was a round diamond and had a halo of diamonds around in a bezel setting. And it was beautiful," Miller said.

But hope is shining once again for Miller thanks to Dejaun Jewelers in Woodland Hills. The family-owned business is generously giving away free engagement rings to those affected by the Eaton and Palisades Fire.

"I filled out an application and got a call yesterday that I could pick out a ring," Miller said.

"We heard several stories similar to Jess's husband who went through the rubble to try to find their rings. We just wanted to do something to bring back hope to everyone," said Dejaun Jewelers director Eileen Maralian.

For Miller, replacing her old ring symbolizes a new beginning.

"It's like a new memory, it's a new evolution of my ring. I'm just so excited and so grateful," Miller said.

"We're happy to be involved and offer a symbol of love and strength and resilience," said Dejaun Jewelers Vice President Michael Maralian.