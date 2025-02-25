Officials warn of tow-truck scam targeting Eaton Fire victims

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local officials are sounding the alarm on another scam targeting victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

This time, predatory tow-truck operators are towing fire victim's cars and then holding them for exorbitant fees.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is now urging Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies.

The deceptive operators falsely claim to be contracted by Altadena officials and then proceed to tow vehicles without informing owners of the storage location, according to Barger's office.

The tow company representatives would allegedly demand excessive fees to release the cars. Some of the vehicles were stored in the Inland Empire.

"I find it disgusting that these fraudulent tow operators exploited fire survivors during their time of distress," Barger said in a statement. "Those behind this abhorrent scheme must be held accountable and brought to justice.

Anyone who suspects they were a victim of the scam can contact the Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force at (909) 919-2242 for assistance.