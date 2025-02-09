'He was just a wonderful man:' Loved ones say final farewell to 94-year-old killed in Eaton Fire

Ed Cridland was asleep inside his Altadena home when the fire erupted. Through tears, friends and loved ones reflected on his life, his love of vintage cars and his love for people.

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends and family gathered Saturday night to honor a 94-year-old man who was killed in the Eaton Fire.

Ed Cridland was loved and respected by many. His services were held at the Sierra Madre United Methodist Church where several took the opportunity to share some of their fondest memories of a man described as a kind soul.

"I can remember him giving me my very first bottle of perfume ... "Evening in Paris," said family friend Denise Szolomayer during the service.

Cridland was asleep inside his Altadena home when the fire erupted. Investigators say he died from breathing in hot smoke and toxic chemicals released during the blaze.

Through tears, friends and loved ones reflected on Cridland's life, his love of vintage cars and his love for people.

"He was just a wonderful, honorable man, cherished in my heart forever," said Denise Szolomayer.

READ ALSO | Man remembers best friend lost in Eaton fire: 'He was a kind soul'

Dennis Chapman is remembering his best friend of 34 years who died in the Eaton Fire.

Szolomayer and her sister Tina shared a treasured photo with Cridland outside his beloved home. The 94-year-old was Tina's godfather.

"Generous and kind, and such a good friend," she said in tears.

Dennis Chapman had an enduring friendship with Cridland lasting more than 30 years. They were both truckers who drove the same route.

"If he got out and everything he loved burned down after 94 years, then he would have to start all over," said Chapman. "That would have destroyed him emotionally, I know that."

His memory is now left with those who loved him most.

"He was just a really kind man," said Chapman.