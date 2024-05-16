Man arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Angeles National Forest, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday for two alleged sexual assaults in the Angeles National Forest, and authorities are seeking more possible victims.

Eduardo Sarabia was charged with two felony counts of forcible rape and oral copulation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was being held without bail.

The alleged assaults happened Sunday and Monday night along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

Investigators released a booking photo of Sarabia, along with pictures of a white cargo van believed to have been used in the attacks.

Sarabia is scheduled to appear in court in late June.

Detectives believe there may be more possible victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff Department's Special Victim Bureau at 877-710-5273.

City News Service contributed to this report.