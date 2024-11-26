El Capitan Theatre offering early screenings of 'Moana 2'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disney fans are counting the hours until the release of "Moana 2," and those in Los Angeles have a chance to watch the film before it hits theaters nationwide.

The famous El Capitan Theatre is showing early screenings starting Tuesday.

Tickets start at $25 and showtimes are 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"Moana 2" reunites Moana and Maui on a daring mission to connect all the peoples of the Pacific Islands.

At the world premiere in Hawaii, Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and the cast and crew celebrated the return of the beloved characters that have connected with fans all over the world.

"I lived this. I am from Hawaii. I'm of native Hawaiian descent, and I know how important this character is for young women and young men," said Cravalho. "I am as much of a fan of this character as anyone else."

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.