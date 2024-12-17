El Monte police shoot, kill man after short chase

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was reportedly armed and causing a disturbance at a Target was shot and killed by El Monte police after a short chase Monday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., El Monte police say officers responded to a report of a customer who was causing a disturbance and brandishing a firearm at a Target in the 3600 block of Peck Road.

Police saw the suspect flee in a dark-colored car and they eventually caught up to him, but he allegedly refused to stop. That prompted a short pursuit.

The suspect later abandoned the car near Tyler Avenue and Valley Boulevard, near a Chase bank. At some point, police opened fire and shot the suspect.

Further details on what led up to the chase were not immediately available.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a gun was recovered, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation will be handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.