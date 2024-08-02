El Tepeyac Café in Boyle Heights is staple in the community, still thriving after nearly 70 years

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- El Tepeyac Café in Boyle Heights has been a staple in the community for nearly seven decades. Even after all these years, this gem of a restaurant remains a culinary sanctuary, beloved by locals and beyond.

The eatery, located at 812 N Evergreen Ave., serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

"The food is great. It's comforting food. It's something that really fills your soul and it's made with love," said Javier Gomez, a longtime customer.

This tiny Mexican restaurant is home to the monstrous Manuel Special Burrito, which is named after Manuel Rojas, who owned and operated El Tepeyac from 1956 until his passing in 2013.

"Even to this day, people will come in and say 'Aw man I wish your grandfather was still here.' He brought life to the restaurant," said Carlos Thome, the restaurant's current owner.

Customers enjoy the huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, burritos, tacos, taquitos and also... tequila! Yes, the family and regulars still reminisce on the so very persistent Manuel.

"He would persuade people to have a shot even though it's 10 in the morning, 6 in the morning," Thome said. That old tradition is alive and well!

The famed Manuel Special Burrito is a whopping 5 pounds and includes refried beans, rice, chili verde and guacamole.

For about $35 dollars, the Manuel Special Burrito feeds 2-4 people. If you finish it by yourself, you get a free T-shirt.. But no worries, they do offer small burritos if you're not up for the challenge.

El Tepeyac Café remains a culinary sanctuary for people all over SoCal and abroad.

"Nebraska, San Francisco...we have a couple that come from France to eat here. And every time they tell me, 'Oh we couldn't wait to come back and try the food and eat it again and again.' Its actually honestly mind blowing. Really, it's a blessing," Thome said.

Whether you choose to sit down or take it to go, nearly seven decades later, you can still count on quality food and a welcoming experience.

"I think it's one of the last restaurants I feel personally that you get that family feel when you come in. People greet you, they remember your name," Thome said.

Thank you Annette Gandara for the submission!

