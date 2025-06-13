Investigation underway after elderly man found fatally stabbed in Hancock Park home

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of an elderly man was found inside a home in Hancock Park.

The man was found inside a home on Rossmore Avenue, right across the street from the Wilshire Country Club, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, only identified as an 84-year-old man, was found with stab wounds to the neck.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive and so far don't have any leads on the attacker.