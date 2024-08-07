Here's how you can register to vote in California for Nov. 5, 2024 presidential election

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Here's information on registering to vote.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE

The standard deadline to register to vote is 15 days before the election, which this year would be Oct. 21, 2024 according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

The form to register online is available here.

The state does offer a "safety net" for Californians who fail to make the registration deadline and still wish to vote. In those cases, the voter can register at their local elections office, polling place or vote center. Their ballots will be processed and counted toward the vote total after the voter's registration is verified. Information about same day or conditional voter registration is available here.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE IN CALIFORNIA?

To register to vote in California, you must be a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older on Election Day, who lives in California. Provisions are made for Californians who are overseas or in the military.

People serving a state or federal prison term for a felony conviction are not eligible. Also not eligible are those found mentally incompetent by a court.

VOTER INFORMATION BY COUNTY

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Ventura County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County