Electric Karma in Fairfax District serving authentic Indian cuisine for 20 years

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At Electric Karma, located in L.A.'s Fairfax District, the energy and the food are indeed electric.

This eatery is bursting with all the delicious flavors of Indian Cuisine.

Electric Karma has been a community staple for 20 years, and still going strong with its crave worthy creations, both classic and new.

The menu includes butter chicken, which is the most ordered item at the restaurant. The dish combines marinated tandoori cooked chicken with a creamy tomato curry sauce.

The Karma 95 is a new dish that just came out, featuring chicken, onion, bell pepper and garlic. It took a lucky 95 times to get the recipe just right - hence the name.

Garlic and cheese naan, paneer masala fries, papri chat, Indian style nachos and the ever-so-sought-after samosas, which feature a flaky pastry, packed with potato and green peas.

The restaurant has a vibrant open-air space. It's an authentic Indian dining experience down to the seating.

"Even at home, when we sit together as a family we eat on the ground too," said Harmanjit Khinda.

Electric Karma has an inviting atmosphere that draws you in.

"The customers, getting to interact with them face to face. Making somebody smile. I feel like that's, that's what makes this place feel special," said Arminder Khinda. "We're glad that we have wonderful, loving people in our community."

Electric Karma offers vegan and gluten free options and is open seven days a week.

Thank you Tom Siglo of West Hollywood for the submission!

