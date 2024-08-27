Eli Lilly to sell Zepbound directly to consumers without insurance coverage

Eli Lilly is announcing a new way to get its popular Zepbound drug.

People who are in need of weight loss medications but do not have insurance coverage will soon have a new way to access one of the popular medications, Zepbound.

Eli Lilly, the maker of Zepbound, announced Tuesday it will begin selling the weight loss drug directly to consumers through the company's direct pharmacy, LillyDirect.

With a doctors' prescription, consumers will be able to purchase Zepbound in vial forms that are about half the price of the auto-injector pre-filled pens sold in pharmacies, according to Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks.

A one-month supply of Zepbound at a 2.5-milligram dose will cost $399, while a one-month supply at a 5-milligram dose will cost $549, according to Ricks.

"It's an exciting day for people who've been looking for a way to access and afford our weight loss medication Zepbound," Ricks told ABC News' Whit Johnson in an interview that aired Tuesday on "Good Morning America." "Now they can go to LillyDirect and, with a prescription from their doctor and a phone, access the drug in vial forms."

Medical professionals can start filling prescriptions for the Zepbound vials on Tuesday via LillyDirect and the vials will start shipping in the days ahead.

Ricks noted that the new option will be self-pay only and will not participate in insurance.

With insurance coverage, Zepbound can cost as low as $25 per month, but without coverage, the medication can cost more than $1,000 per month.

Consumers who purchase Zepbound through LillyDirect will have access to educational resources on how to administer the medication, according to Ricks.

Zepbound is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a weight loss management treatment for people with obesity or those who are overweight with at least one related underlying condition such as high blood pressure.

However, many private insurers and Medicare do not cover weight loss drugs used for obesity.

Zepbound contains the same active ingredient, tirzepatide, as another medication, Mounjaro, which is also made by Lilly and is FDA-approved to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Tirzepatide works by helping the pancreas increase the production of insulin to move sugar from the blood into body tissues.

It also slows down the movement of food through the stomach and curbs appetite, thereby causing weight loss.

Past clinical studies have shown users of medications used for weight loss like Zepbound and Mounjaro can lose between 5% and 20% of their body weight on the medications over time.

Medical specialists point out that using medication to lose weight also requires cardio and strength training and changing your diet to one that includes proteins and less processed foods with added sugars.

The most commonly reported side effects of medications used for weight loss are nausea and constipation, but gallbladder and pancreatic disease are also reported.

Makers of these drugs recommend having a conversation about the side effect profile and personalized risks with a health care professional before starting.