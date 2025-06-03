Elon Musk attacks Trump's funding bill: 'Disgusting abomination'

Elon Musk is criticizing the centerpiece of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, a significant fracture in a partnership that was forged during last year's campaign and was poised to reshape American politics and the federal government.

Days after attacking a megabill that advances President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, Elon Musk slammed it again on Tuesday, calling it a "disgusting abomination" in a post on X.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk wrote of the House-passed bill. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Musk followed up with another post claiming the bill "will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

The legislation extends Trump's 2017 tax cuts and boost spending for the military and border security -- while making some cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and other assistance programs. It will also add about $3.8 trillion to the federal government's $36.2 trillion in debt over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Negotiations on the bill are underway in the Senate, with the president working the phones and having meetings with senators to try to get his sweeping agenda passed by Congress.

Asked about Musk's comments, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed his criticism.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," Leavitt said during the White House press briefing. "It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he's sticking to it."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.