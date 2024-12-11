The special airs Christmas morning on ABC and Disney+

Elton John, 'Descendants' cast and more to perform in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'

Performers and performances have been revealed for the "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade." Watch The "Descendants" cast, Elton John, John Legend, Carly Pearce and more Christmas morning on ABC and Disney+.

Christmas morning looks a lot more magical with the return of the "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade."

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be your hosts as viewers can enjoy the parade, stories and performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko'Olina, Hawaii and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas.

Performers and songs have also been revealed:

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will sing "Winter Wonderland."

Elton John performs his iconic hit "Tiny Dancer."

Andy Grammer and Junkanoo Celebration Performers will sing "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."

John Legend will perform "This Christmas."

Carly Pearce will sing "(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag."

Pentatonix performs "12 Days of Christmas."

Disney on Broadway Stars Kalilah Black, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Daniel Gardner, Bradley Gibson, Marq Moss, Amber Owens, Melaina Rairamo, John Riddle, Michael James Scott and Jessica White will surprise and delight with a medley of songs.

The cast of "Descendants: The Rise of Red" will perform "Red Christmas" / "Jolly to the Core."

Anika Noni Rose sings "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

And SEVENTEEN will perform "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree."

"Christmas morning is my favorite time of year because we're doing this parade right here," Hough told On The Red Carpet when we caught up with her at Walt Disney World.

"It's pretty exciting, it's exciting to be a part of this," added Ribeiro.

"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" airs on Christmas morning, December 25 at 10am EST / 9am CST / 5am MST and PST on ABC. It will also air at 11am EST / 10am CST / 8am PST on Disney+.

