Family seeks justice after girl, 14, found dismembered in Arizona: 'We are not going to be quiet'

What happened to Emily Pike? A dismembered body has been identified as the 14-year-old reporting missing while living at a Mesa, Arizona group home.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. -- An Arizona community gathered on Thursday to remember 14-year-old Emily Pike.

Police said Pike was living at a group home in Mesa when she was reported missing, ABC15 Arizona reported.

On Valentine's Day, she was found dismembered off Highway 60, northeast of Globe.

One week after authorities identified her remains, hundreds came out to Encounter AZ church for a prayer vigil.

Many, like Pike's family, who are a part of the San Carlos Apache tribe, traveled to the valley.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said this week that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved with the case, and they do have leads.

Brad Garrett is a former FBI agent. He is now a crime and terrorism analyst for ABC.

"Obviously, a horrible crime was committed against her. So, whatever happened, she ended up with somebody who, who killed her. And so, movement is really important," Garrett said. "Fortunately, because you've got county police and federal agents working on the case, they can tackle these things a lot quicker, because the manpower is there. And if technology needs to be needs to be done, then they'll do that too."

As the investigation plays out, organizers and leaders at Thursday's vigil have been working and calling for change.

Pike's family, with so many behind them, are pushing for justice.

"We don't know at this time, you know, who is responsible, but I do know they messed with the wrong people. We are not going to be quiet. This is not going to - we want justice, and we're not going to be quiet until we get it," said Alyssa Dosela, Pike's aunt.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for an update.