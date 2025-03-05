LAPD asks for help solving 2006 murder of 14-year-old girl in Boyle Heights

On the morning of Jan. 25, 2006, Emmery Munoz was found dead in the loading dock area of a business in the 1500 block of Mirasol Street in Boyle Heights.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking the public's help in finding leads on a cold case murder investigation in Boyle Heights that has spanned over 19 years.

The Los Angeles Police Department held a press conference Tuesday, which would've been Emmery Munoz's 34th birthday.

"We truly do believe that there's somebody who knows vital information that could help bring closure and some sense of justice to the family and loved ones of Emmery," said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

What happened to Emmery Munoz?

She was just 14 at the time.

Munoz had last been seen alive on Jan. 20 in the City Terrace neighborhood of East Los Angeles.

With no substantial evidence on the motive or suspects, the LAPD and friends and family of Munoz requested the public's assistance in finding any details about the murder.

"Instead of celebrating her birthday, we're going to the cemetery to leave her flowers," said Munoz's aunt, Becky Haro, who issued a statement on behalf of the family in Spanish.

"Emmery was a young girl full of joy, and we miss her like it was the first day," she said. "If you know something, contact the detectives."

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Detectives Torres, Meneses or Sharman at 213-486-8700 or contact 877-527-3247 during non-business hours.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.