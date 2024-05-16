Employee finds hidden camera in bathroom of chiropractor's office in Santa Clarita

An employee found a hidden camera in the bathroom of The Joint Chiropractic in Santa Clarita and she's now speaking out.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A hidden camera was found in the bathroom of a Santa Clarita doctor's office and the woman who made the disturbing discovery at her place of work is now speaking out.

"You never expect someone to do something like that," the employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News.

She says she found the hidden camera inside the bathroom of The Joint Chiropractic last Wednesday.

"Normally, I would put my phone in my pocket, and instead I put it on the cabinet in front of me. After I used the bathroom, I went to grab it and when I looked up, that's when I (saw) that there was a camera," she said.

She added she found the hidden camera taped to the top of the cabinet and hooked to a power bank behind it.

"In the back of the cabinet, I (noticed) there's a nail missing in the back. So the person must've taken out one nail to be able to connect the wire through the back and connect it to the power bank."

Confused and afraid, the employee says she took down the camera and turned it over to police.

"I pulled it down because I started freaking out... and that's when I took it apart and put it in my pocket and then I walked out of the bathroom. I had to act like nothing had happened."

Now, she wants the culprit to be caught.

"Kids go in there all the time. The doctors go in there all the time... I just want to see the person that put the camera... go to jail or get what they deserve."

The Joint Chiropractic issued a statement that read, in part: "At The Joint Chiropractic, the safety of our staff and patients and the integrity of the service we provide are always our highest priorities. We are aware of the matter in question and have contacted the appropriate authorities."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the investigation is still in its early stages and there are not yet any suspects.