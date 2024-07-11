Burglary suspects break into Encino home with babysitter, kids inside

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A babysitter and two young kids experienced some frightening moments when three suspects broke into a home in Encino.

The incident happened around midnight Thursday near Edgerton Avenue and Moorpark Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the suspects smashed their way in through a sliding glass door.

The suspects ran off after realizing people were home. The babysitter and "two young children" were not harmed, police said.

It is not believed anything of significant value was stolen.