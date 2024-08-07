Bill introduced by Encino lawmaker would ban artificial food dyes in California schools

A bill introduced by a California assemblymember from Encino would ban artificial food dyes from being served in California schools.

A bill introduced by a California assemblymember from Encino would ban artificial food dyes from being served in California schools.

A bill introduced by a California assemblymember from Encino would ban artificial food dyes from being served in California schools.

A bill introduced by a California assemblymember from Encino would ban artificial food dyes from being served in California schools.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- There might be some menu changes in California school cafeterias.

A bill proposed by state legislators would ban artificial food dyes they say are harmful to children and are often found at schools, including: Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6.

Those are often found in popular snacks.

"The point of this bill is to encourage manufacturers to make minor modifications to their recipes," Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) told ABC7, "so that they can serve the same foods that we all love, that our kids love, but without these dangerous chemicals."

Lesley-Ann Brandt, an actress, activist and mother, says allowing these chemicals undermines the resources the schools provide.

"When one child in the classroom struggles, and I've seen it firsthand in my son's classroom, everyone does, and it affects their day, their ability to learn," Brandt said in an interview with ABC7.

California is the first state to guarantee universal meals.

"Every student gets two meals a day free, regardless of their background or their neighborhood, and what they get should be something that is healthy," said California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

According to experts, research shows the harm these chemicals can cause.

"There has been some research linked to some of these food dyes causing neurobehavioral problems in kids, which include cognitive learning abilities, memory, and trouble focusing while in school, said Anna Iranosian, with Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

"These are dyes that are used to give foods and beverages really vibrant colors," Gabriel said. "So if you see something that's a really bright blue or, you know, really vibrant, vibrant green, it's often because it's had these food dyes added to it. So that would be things like chips, candies, soda, baked goods."

If passed, the bill would go into effect on Dec. 31, 2027.

Supporters of this bill are hoping to move it beyond the Senate floor next week and sent Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.