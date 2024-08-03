Caught on video: Thieves ransack Mexican restaurant in Encino

A trio of thieves were captured on surveillance video ransacking an Encino restaurant.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A trio of thieves wearing hoodies were captured on surveillance video ransacking an Encino restaurant.

The theft happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at El Mariachi Mexican Grill in the 15600 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video shows the suspects using a tool to crack open an inside door. When police arrived to the restaurant, the burglars had already fled.

The owner said the burglars took the restaurant's safe, along with a television and three bottles of tequila.