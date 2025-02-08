Many know Brockovich's journey in environmental activism from the 2000 Oscar-winning film starring Julia Roberts.

Erin Brockovich meets with residents impacted by Eaton Fire during town hall in Pasadena

PASADENA , Calif. (KABC) -- It's been a month since the deadly Eaton Fire erupted, and many victims continue to search for guidance on the recovery process.

On Friday, LA Fire Justice hosted the first of two town hall meetings for residents featuring attorney Doug Boxer, trial attorney Mikal Watts, and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich.

Many know Brockovich's journey in environmental activism from the 2000 Oscar-winning film starring Julia Roberts. She lives in Los Angeles and has first-hand experience with being evacuated by wildfires.

The meeting discussed topics ranging from what may have started the Eaton Fire, claims for damages and what people should expect when rebuilding their home.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Southern California Edison after the fire killed at least 17 people and destroyed more than 9,000 structures while burning 14,021 acres.

