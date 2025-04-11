Santa Monica Erewhon closes tonic bar due to cockroach infestation

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some shoppers are bugging out after the Erewhon grocery store in Santa Monica was forced to suddenly close its tonic bar due to a cockroach infestation.

In a report, the Los Angeles Times said a worker at the upscale store -- known for $20 strawberries, $30 bags of ice, and celebrity smoothies -- found two live cockroaches and a dead one in a cabinet under a coffee machine.

The tonic bar is the area in the store where employees make coffee, tea, juices, and smoothies.

According to the L.A. Times, the L.A. County Department of Public Health described it as a "vermin infestation" in a public report.

Erewhon voluntarily closed the tonic bar to take corrective action and said it plans to have it back up and running on Friday morning.