Evacuation orders issued after wildfire breaks out in San Diego County; structures threatened

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNS) -- Evacuation orders that were issued have expanded due to a growing vegetation fire that broke out in the Bonsall area of San Diego County Tuesday morning.

As of 4:10 a.m., the Lilac Fire has grown more than 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Additionally, evacuation warnings have also been issued in the surrounding area. Officials said that the fire is a "potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now."

The fire was reported a round 1:20 a.m. near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road, according to the San Diego County Fire Department.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for nearby areas around 1:33 a.m. An interactive map with updated emergency evacuation information is available here.

A temporary evacuation point is at Castle Creek Country Club located at 8797 Circle R Drive in Escondido.

There are 66 personnel assigned to the fire, including six engines, two crews and one water tender, officials said.

The fire is threatening some structures, the fire authority said.

