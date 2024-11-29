Evacuation warning issued as crews battle brush fire in Jurupa Valley area

Crews are battling a brush fire in the Jurupa Valley area that has prompted an evacuation warning.

Crews are battling a brush fire in the Jurupa Valley area that has prompted an evacuation warning.

Crews are battling a brush fire in the Jurupa Valley area that has prompted an evacuation warning.

Crews are battling a brush fire in the Jurupa Valley area that has prompted an evacuation warning.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews are battling a brush fire in the Inland Empire that prompted an evacuation warning Thursday evening.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. near Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The blaze then apparently spread south toward the Jurupa Valley area. An evacuation warning was later issued in Riverside County for the area north of the 60 Freeway, east of Country Village Road, west of Sierra Avenue and south of the Riverside-San Bernardino county line.

The blaze has grown to at least 10 acres.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

