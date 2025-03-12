Evacuation warnings issued for Highland area as residents, crews prepare for more rain

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation warnings remained in effect Wednesday in the Highland area as residents and municipal crews prepared for rain and possible flash flooding.

The warnings were issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the neighborhood south of Greenspot Road, between Church Street and Merris Street; and from Church Street east to the foothills north of Highland Avenue, and Weaver Street east to the Iron Bridge north of Greenspot Road.

"Authorities continue to monitor storm conditions," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said on social media. "Residents in the following areas should remain prepared to evacuate if necessary."

Marie Mujica, whose mother lives along one of the storm channels in Highland, remained hopeful that precautions including sandbags and K-rails would make a difference.

"Just hoping that she doesn't get a whole ton of water in there and just a bunch of mud again," Mujica told ABC7. "It is concerning because she's retired. So, she shouldn't have to go through this again."

Her mother's once-green lawn is still buried under layers of dried mud from last month's storm. But this isn't the first time the house has endured the force of nature.

"Growing up, we've had water, rains, but never experienced what we've just experienced in 2010 and then just recently," Mujica said.

Residents were urged to visit prepare.sbcounty.gov for resources and safety tips.

Sand and sandbags were also available at San Bernardino County fire stations on a first-come, first-served basis. Find locations at sbcfire.org/sandbags.