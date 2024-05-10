10-year-old with passion for music shares dream job: 'I want to be the organist for the Dodgers'

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- When you go to a baseball game, there's so much to enjoy: the players, the food, the crowd, and of course, the music.

At many stadiums, the organ player is as important as the athletes, and one thing 4th grader Evan Waterson may love more than baseball is the organ.

His music journey started with piano lessons last year and now, at 10 years old, he's already figured out his passion.

"I want to be the organist for the Dodgers when I grow up," said Evan. "It's kind of an odd job. A lot of kids want to come and meet Mookie Betts or come on to the field and meet the players, but I want to meet the organist."

Evan did just that.

He got to meet Dieter Ruehle, the stadium organist for the Dodgers and Kings, after a Dodgers game. He said Ruehle gave him some tips and showed him how to play, "Let's Go Dodgers."

"Oh, it was so fun! I idolize Dieter Ruehle, he's awesome. He knows every single baseball organ song," said Evan.

Evan's mom, Ashley Waterson, said she's proud of her son and happy he's found the thing that lights him up. She said she never has to tell Evan to practice.

"I have to get Evan off the organ," said the mom. "He's constantly playing on his own. It's just his love, and his desire. This has all be motivated and driven by him."

On his way to becoming the Dodgers next stadium organist, Evan said he'll keep practicing the hits.