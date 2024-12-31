Events scheduled around Jimmy Carter's state funeral in Washington

The former president will be remembered in DC, Atlanta and Plains, Ga.

The former president will be remembered in DC, Atlanta and Plains, Ga.

President Joe Biden declared a National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9 for former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100. The Day of Mourning coincides with Carters state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on that date.

Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy at the funeral.

Here is the schedule of events in Washington, Atlanta and in Carters hometown of Plains, Ga.:

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Eight-day period of mourning begins.

Thursday, Jan. 2-Friday, Jan. 3

The Carter family gathers in Plains, Ga.

Saturday, Jan. 4

The state funeral begins with the arrival of the Carter family at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga. At 10:15 a.m. ET, current and former Secret Service special agents in charge of the Carter Protective Division will carry Carters remains to the hearse and walk alongside it as the motorcade departs from the hospital.

Former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday in Plains, Georgia. He was 100.

The motorcade will travel through Plains to his boyhood home for a brief pause in front of his familys farm at 10:50 a.m. During the pause, the National Park Service will render a salute to the late president and ring the historic farm bell 39 times.

The late president officially begins his final journey to Atlanta at 10:55 a.m. As the motorcade arrives there, it will stop at the Georgia State Capitol for a moment of silence led by Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens, members of the Georgia Legislature and Georgia State Patrol troopers at 3 p.m.

Carters remains will arrive at the Carter Presidential Center for an ceremony at 3:45 p.m. and a service at 4 p.m.

Following the service, he will lie in repose for mourners to come and pay their respects from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Sunday, Jan. 5-Tuesday, Jan. 7

The late president will lie in repose until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The public is invited to pay its respects during this time.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Carter departs the Carter Center after a ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

The late president and his family then travel to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., at 10 a.m., where they will board Special Air Mission 39 to travel to Washington at 10:40 a.m.

Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., at 12:45 p.m., where Carters remains are transferred with ceremony to the hearse.

Carter and his family then travel by motorcade at 1:15 p.m. to the U.S. Navy Memorial, where his remains will be transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a funeral procession to the U.S. Capitol at 2 p.m.

Upon arrival at the Capitol, the late president is carried by military body bearers into the Rotunda, where members of Congress will pay their respects during a service at 3 p.m.

Carter will then lie in state while the military maintains a guard of honor. The public is invited to pay its respects as he lies in state from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

The late president continues to lie in state at the Capitol. The public is invited to pay its respects from 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Carter departs the Capitol with ceremony at 9 a.m.

The motorcade will travel to Washington National Cathedral for a brief arrival ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by the National Funeral Service at 10 a.m.

After the service, Carter and his family will travel by motorcade at 11:15 a.m. to Joint Base Andrews, where they will board Special Air Mission 39 at 11:45 a.m. for his final flight home to Georgia.

Special Air Mission 39 will arrive at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Moore, Ga., at 2 p.m., where Carters remains will be transferred with ceremony to the hearse.

Carter and his family will travel by motorcade to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, arriving at 3:30 p.m., followed by a private funeral service at 3:45 p.m.

After the funeral service, the late president and his family will travel by motorcade at 4:45 p.m. to the Carter residence for a private interment at 5:20 p.m.

The public is invited to line the motorcade route as Carter and his family travel through Plains to the late presidents final resting place. Prior to interment, the U.S. Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover in honor of Carters naval service and his time as commander-in-chief shortly after the motorcades arrival at the residence.