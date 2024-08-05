Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis agrees to cooperate in Arizona 'fake elector' case

The state is dropping the charges against Ellis in exchange for her cooperation.

Donald Trump's former attorney Jenna Ellis has reached a cooperation agreement with officials in Arizona as part of the state's "fake elector" case, the Arizona attorney general's office announced Monday.

Ellis was facing nine felonies as part of the case.

She pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County court in June for her alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona.

Ellis is one of several former and current key aides to former President Trump who were charged in the case, including Rudy Giuliani, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump attorney John Eastman. All pleaded not guilty.

Trump was not charged in the case.

Ellis was also one of four defendants to take plea deals in the Georgia election interference case, in which Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last year to charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

In addition to Ellis, Georgia defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell and Scott Hall also took cooperation deals in that case.