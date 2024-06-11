Man charged with murder in shooting of 2 brothers sitting in parked car in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Murder charges have been filed against a 33-year-old man suspected of shooting two brothers to death in the Exposition Park area, prosecutors announced Monday.

Marcos Navarro, 33, faces two counts of murder for the June 1 killings of Sergio Rios, 33, and Ricardo Rios, 19, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. It is also alleged that Navarro personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Budlong Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The two brothers were in their parked car when the suspect fired multiple rounds and shot them outside their home, prosecutors said. Sergio died at the scene and Ricardo later died at a hospital.

Family members said the brothers did everything together and were getting food for the family before the shooting.

At a Monday news conference attended by the victims' family, police said investigators believe there's no connection between Navarro and the brothers.

"This person took away our future... We have two twins who are 2 years old, and we he had plans for them, to raise them," Sergio's wife Mabel Lopez said alongside the family.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the brothers' loved ones who lost two members of their family to senseless gun violence," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "These tragic deaths underscore the urgency of keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong individuals."

Navarro is being held on $5 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned July 3.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victims' family.