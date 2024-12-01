Arcade in San Bernardino ransacked by burglars over Thanksgiving

The owner of Extraordinaire Arcade in San Bernardino is demanding help from the city after a break-in over the Thanksgiving break.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino business owner is demanding help from the city after a break-in over the Thanksgiving break.

Will Luna, owner of Extraordinaire Arcade, says people he recognizes from nearby homeless encampments broke in Wednesday night, leaving the place in shambles.

The burglary continued through Thanksgiving until an alarm sounded at the salon next door early Friday morning.

Luna said the thieves disabled the security cameras inside, but he was able to salvage a few images that were taken from the outside. He added his arcade provides a safe place for local kids and families, but he worries he may need to move.

"It just breaks my heart that somebody would do this because they're not just hurting me, you're hurting the people of San Bernardino as well," Luna said. "There's really nothing out there for them to enjoy, so I'm one of the few that was able to do that."

Luna said he was able to find some of the stolen items at nearby homeless encampments. The estimated loss, he said, is more than $15,000. That includes the theft of several PlayStation 5 consoles and gaming monitors.

He's now calling on the city to clean up the encampments that are impacting his and other small businesses.