Familiar SUV models getting makeovers for 2025

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We sure hear a lot about new electric vehicles these days. But in terms of actual sales, most buyers today are seeking an SUV of some sort that runs on gasoline.

And for a manufacturer, a model name with a legacy behind it is considered a plus, as long as it evolves to stay modern.

"It's definitely important. We want to make sure that we keep up with technology. We make sure that we keep up with the off-roading capabilities of the vehicle and make sure we give people what they're looking for, which is comfort," said Rodney Damon Collins, a product specialist with Nissan USA.

At Nissan, the compact Murano is all new this year, but the name should be familiar. The first generation came out way back in 2002. A lot has changed since then, and the new 2025 interior is brimming with technology as you might expect. Under the hood, Nissan's small but powerful VC Turbo four-cylinder engine producing 241 horsepower from just 2.0 liters. The new Murano has a base price of $41,860.

Need something bigger? Nissan's body-on-frame Armada has now been around for over 20 years, debuting originally as the "Pathfinder Armada," using a familiar name that dated back to the 1980s. (There's still a Nissan Pathfinder to this day.) Now, an all-new Armada is here to continue Nissan's offering in the lucrative full-size SUV segment.

Still body-on-frame, still pretty large, and still having three rows of roomy seats. One big change comes under the hood: no more V8 for this one. A twin-turbo V6 is standard, joining an industry trend for full-size sport utilities. Ford, Toyota and Jeep have all ditched V8s for their biggest SUV models in recent years.

For this new generation of Armada, Nissan has added a PRO-4X grade for maximum off-road capability and aggressive looks. Buyers looking for luxury can choose a trim level called Platinum Reserve with pretty much every standard feature and soft leather seats. Prices for this big Nissan begin at $58,530 for an SV 4x2, and go all the way up to $82,000 for the Platinum Reserve 4x4.

There's a lot of value in a model name that's been around for a while. Sure, some people may have owned that model in the past and want to go back to it. But there are others who have not owned one, but that familiarity is definitely a selling point.

And talk about a familiar name. The Chevy Tahoe goes all the way back to the 1990s, and was given a mild makeover for 2025. There's a reason these sell so well - lots of the things buyers in this segment are looking for. And that includes a standard V8 engine, now a rarity in this segment.

In fact, the Tahoe has two V8 engines, starting with a 5.3 liter making 355 horsepower, or some upper trim levels come with a 6.2 liter producing 420 horsepower. And a third engine choice, and a rarity in this segment, a 3.0 liter six-cylinder turbodiesel making 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque.

Prices for the new Tahoe start at $60,995 for an LS 2WD model, and go all the way up to $83,695 for the High Country 4WD.

If a Tahoe is too big or too pricey, Chevrolet has done a complete makeover to the smaller Traverse, a model that's been around since 2008. The new exterior design gives the SUV somewhat of a "baby Tahoe" look to capitalize on the larger one's popularity. The Traverse is by no means small within the overall SUV arena, and can seat up to eight people.

Inside, the 2025 Traverse is all-new as well, with large display screens and all the newest convenience and safety technology. On the mechanical side, standard power comes from a 2.5 liter turbocharged four cylinder making 328 horsepower, and new this year for the Traverse is a Z71 model, geared toward true off-road use. Prices range from $42,095 for an LT FWD, to $57,990 for an RS AWD.