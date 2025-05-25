Families spend Memorial Day weekend exploring military ships at LA Fleet Week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This Memorial Day weekend, you can get a first-hand look at some of the world's most powerful military ships at the Port of Los Angeles, where L.A. Fleet Week is officially underway.

This year, the event is honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Merchant Marines.

"We've been coming to Fleet Week since my son was 5, he's 16," said Denis Dehoop. "So, we come here to support the military."

Hundreds lined up extra early on Saturday to be some of the first people to enjoy the family fun -- while also remembering the brave men and women who have served our country.

"It's a great way to spend your Memorial Day weekend, looking at the ships and honoring your country," Joy Rogers said.

"For me, it's a patriotic thing," said veteran John Beltran. "You have to understand that someone gave their life to protect this country."

Eyewitness News got a close-up look at the four active military ships on display this year, but you, too, can explore the ships, with free tours available all weekend.

"It's amazing. There's so many people, different ethnicities, cultures, everyone just enjoying our ship," said U.S. Navy Damage Control Chief Petty Officer Julie Sesmas.

The community event includes live music, flyovers, delicious food trucks, kid-friendly activities, and more.

And for active military servicemembers who call Los Angeles home, being at L.A. Fleet Week is extra special.

"I love it. It's nice being able to be home," Sesmas said.

"Being from L.A., I'm usually flying home, but this time around, I got to take a sail ship-- a trip on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle is one of a kind," said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Cameron Snell.

There's still plenty of family fun in store, so don't miss out. L.A. Fleet Week runs through Memorial Day.