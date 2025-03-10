Family, friends, colleagues pay tribute to dedicated veteran who fought in 3 different wars

NEWPORT BEACH (KABC) -- Loved ones remember a one-of-a-kind veteran at a special celebration of life ceremony in Newport Beach. Major Billy Hall fought in three different wars... and years after his service he continued to help service members and their families. Hall joined the Marine Corps at the tender age of 15, survived hundreds of combat missions, and was awarded a Bronze Star.

Hall died at the age of 98 in December.

"Billy was believed to be the last living veteran that joined the military before WW2 and served in combat and pacific theater in WW2, torpedo dive bomber and ground infantry officer in Korea and he flew helicopters in Vietnam and so the guy he was a legend," said Navy veteran Gary Tegel.

Many described Hall as a "talker" who shared stories with people in the community.

Dwight Hanson met hall at a lunch event, and they became instant friends. Hall was one of eight World War II veterans Hanson took to Hawaii in 2021 for the 80th commemoration of Pearl Harbor. Hanson started a foundation with Hall two years ago called the "You are Worth It Foundation"

"Always remember our veterans, never forget our active duty and welcome home all those service members so because we always want to remember, doing a service today for him was remembering the times we had together and always remembering that and trying to share his story not one last time but in a significant way," said Hanson.

Hanson's daughter Trinity says while Hall may have passed away, he still is an inspiration and is a reminder to all how important compassion is

"No matter where he was, he found a way to make sure people knew that they were cared about and just loved by someone who was an entire stranger 10 minutes before," said Trinity Hanson/Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps.