Thieves steal four memorial plaques from Miramar Park benches in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- In a troubling trend that left many people heartbroken, four memorial bronze plaques were stolen off benches in Miramar Park in Torrance.

"I had a suspicion if they got one, they got all four of the recently stolen plaques," said Torrance resident Mike Wilson.

Wilson had a plaque installed on a bench last year in memory of his stepson Matthew Thornton. However, on June 24, he discovered the plaque had been stolen.

"It's an emotional impact. You know we're used to seeing his name on the plaque. And so it's like our bench," Wilson said.

But Wilson isn't alone in his grief.

"She used to come up here all the time with her mother to have pizza by the ocean," said Torrance resident Frank Duarte.

Frank Duarte is reflecting on his niece Christiana Duarte, who tragically lost her life at the Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas in 2017. Frank and his family had a plaque installed on a bench to remember her, but her plaque was also stolen.

"You do something to bring her memory and let people be here to be part of it and then to see this happen, it's like opening the wound again," said Jeanine Yanes, a cousin of Christiana Duarte.

"It's just a really sad time that people would take something that's so special to our family. And that was so important to us," said Cassi Henderson, a cousin of Christiana Duarte.

The incident comes shortly after metal plaques honoring teachers were recently stolen in woodland hills. The exact motive is unknown but authorities say thieves will most likely sell the scrap metal to recyclers.

"We're looking at not only the monetary loss to cities and to people, but the emotional impact of those of us that have tried to do this for people that we love and we're trying to memorialize," Wilson said.

Both families said they're working with the city to replace the plaques as soon as possible. They are also considering using acrylic instead of bronze to prevent future thefts from happening.