Attorneys demand DOJ file charges against San Gabriel Police in deadly shooting of unarmed man

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Attorneys representing the family of 50-year-old Pedro Meza are demanding that the U.S. Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against the San Gabriel Police Department, calling a shooting from July 2024 unjustified.

"This is a horrific shooting in my opinion and we are calling on the Department of Justice to conduct their full investigation and to prosecute these officers for what they did to Pedro Meza," said attorney Michael Carrillo with Carrillo Law Firm.

"I want justice for my husband. I want justice for my children," said wife Dora Hernandez.

Newly released video from July 2024 shows San Gabriel police officers attempting a traffic stop on a 2015 Jeep. The driver, Pedro Meza, failed to stop and a pursuit began. The six-minute chase ended at Charlotte Avenue in Rosemead near Meza's home. Moments later, gunfire erupted.

"He had literally just left the house maybe about five minutes when we heard the sirens and everything. We saw the police and we saw him drive by in the car and that's how we found out," Hernandez said.

"He was speeding in his car, didn't immediately stop for officers and was stopped on a cul-de-sac. It was there that officers opened fire against Pedro Meza, shooting and killing him," Carrillo said.

San Gabriel Police say Meza stepped out of the vehicle with his right arm extended while his left hand gripped his right wrist. That's when officers opened fire.

"When they fired and killed Pedro Meza, they had no idea that this car was allegedly stolen. But what makes this case more drastic is that officers fired 47 shots against an unarmed man," Carrillo said.

"He dedicated all of his spare time to his family, his grandkids and we miss him dearly," Hernandez said.