Family recalls hosting Jimmy Carter in former El Sereno home: 'We were honored'

"We were honored to have his visit," recalled Stephen Rodriguez. "It was like that relative that you were able to entertain, and he was so easy to have a conversation with."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Not many people can say they've had the opportunity to host a U.S. president in their home.

Stephen Rodriguez remembers the moment former President Jimmy Carter stayed with his family in El Sereno in 1979.

At the time, Rodriguez was working for former Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley. Carter was visiting Los Angeles and wanted to stay with a local family to learn more about the issues they were dealing.

"They found it as a way to get to understand the community, the neighbors, the people, and having that one-on- one with just regular people was how it came to be," said Rodriguez.

Carter spent the night at the Rodriguez family home and he recalls a special moment the following morning.

Rodriguez and Carter went for a jog through the neighborhood, and Rodriguez admits - it was rough.

"We're jogging a mile about, and he says, 'Ok, this is the last lap. We're going to pick up the pace a little bit,' and I said, 'Oh my goodness.' I was doing everything I can. I was 20 years younger than he was, still having a hard time keeping up with him."

Rodriguez' son Justin remembers the visit well. He got to sit on Carter's lap and the president signed his baseball glove.

"It's hard to get your head around at that time, but I definitely sensed the importance of who he was and what he did, but what was impressive is how human he was. How real he was and approachable."

Rodriguez said at the time, the country was dealing with high inflation and high interest rates.

He feels Carter's legacy is more than his presidency.

"It was 43 years ago since his visit, and since then, you see all the good things that he still doing, the involvement that he had, the energy level that he had, and I think as it gets closer, we have to reflect and say he lived a good life," said Rodriguez.