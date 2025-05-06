Family searches for answers after UCSB student dies following fall from balcony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a UC Santa Barbara student is desperate for answers after the freshman died after a fall on campus.

Liz Hamel, 18, died from injuries she sustained after falling from a balcony at an on-campus residence hall back in February.

She was last seen at a local restaurant with a young man who her family was not familiar with. Last week, Hamel's family released images of that man, who is believed to be one of the last people to see her alive.

Following the release of that image, police say they received tips that led them to identify and interview him. But at this point, they're not releasing any further information on their investigation.